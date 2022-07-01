'Live From Argentina' Lineup Announced

Friends of KEXP's Triple A KEXP/SEATTLE has announced the lineup for their upcoming "Live From Argentina' show and broadcast. The event will take place live from ARGENTINA on-air and online SEPTEMBER 19th through 23rd. It's part of their ongoing commitment to traversing the globe to broadcast and record live sessions for listeners.

This year's lineup will include LUCY PATANÉ, SARA HEBE, BANDALOS CHINOS, RIEL, BLANCO TETA, LAS EX, FIN DEL MUNDO, MI AMIGO INVENCIBLE, ATRÁS HAY TRUENOS, MARINA FAGES, NICKI NICOLE, and JUANA MOLINA. DJs will include CHERYL WATERS, ALBINA CABERA, and DJ CHILLY.

Listeners can tune in at 90.3 FM in SEATTLE, KEXP.ORG and the KEXP Apps, and performances can be viewed live on KEXP’s YOUTUBE channel.

