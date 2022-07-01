Thomas (Photo: Tyrone Turner / New York Public Radio)

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk WUNC/CHAPEL HILL, NC Content Dir. LINDSAY FOSTER THOMAS has been named VP of NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO's WNYC STUDIOS, effective AUGUST 8th. She will report to recently-named SVP KENYA YOUNG and will work alongside VP EMILY BOTEIN.

“I’ve been an admirer of LINDSAY’s work for a long time,” said YOUNG. “Throughout her impressive years in public media, LINDSAY has shown she’s committed to shaping content that engages and fully reflects the public we serve. She has fearlessly pushed new programs to reach broader and more diverse audiences and earned a reputation for creating opportunities to welcome and foster new talent and voices. I’m incredibly excited to start this next chapter for WNYC STUDIOS with LINDSAY on the team.”

THOMAS, a veteran of AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON, MARKETPLACE, and GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, said, “I have studied WNYC STUDIOS for years. I’m not only a fan of Studios’ excellent content and creative spirit; I also see it as a model for how public radio stations can lead innovation in audio and build lasting connections with non-traditional audiences. It’s an honor to be a part of Studios, where teams demonstrate the vast possibilities of representative media with the space they create for new voices and ideas. The chance to work directly with KENYA YOUNG and EMILY BOTEIN, a pair of editorial powerhouses whose work I admire deeply, will provide daily inspiration.”

