THE GATHERING 2022 rocked CLEVELAND with 23 showcases for new and developing Alternative artists on JUNE 15-17. A huge thank you to the AMPLIFY team -- TRACY BROWN, DREW MURRAY, BEBOP HOBEL PATTI MARTIN, CHUCK OLINER, TIM WALLEN -- on resurrecting THE GATHERING for the Alternative community after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The 3-day event included a tour of the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME and the annual softball game managed by IN2UNE/AWAL SVP/Promotion, Rock Formats DAVE LOMBARDI and FLOOD FM Head Of Programming AARON AXELSEN.

TRACY BROWN said, "We were thrilled to have the opportunity to FINALLY host the 5th annual GATHERING in CLEVELAND, OHIO. So many amazing bands blowing our minds, great locations like the Rock Hall, Beachland, Forest City Brewery which was a personal favorite and of course, the HOUSE OF BLUES. But what was most satisfying, was gathering with our friends and colleagues after such a long break. We have to thank GREG HARRIS at the ROCK HALL, BARRY GABELS with LIVE NATION, JACK & SARA SPRINGER, all of our label friends and the programmers, music supervisors and members of the press who came and supported the event. Can’t wait for next year!”

Here's a look back at the music showcases at The Gathering's 5th Annual event:

Day #1 (6/15) showcases began on the outdoor stage at THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME featuring DALLAS’ DIRTY SHIRTS, COLUMBUS, OH’s SNARLS, L.A.’s LIT, and DALLAS’ THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES, GERMANY’s MILKY CHANCE and L.A.’s .PALAYE ROYALE lit up the stage back at RENAISSANCE CLEVELAND HOTEL in THE LATE NIGHT LOUNGE (renamed MASE BASE) in memory of former Alternative programmer MASE BRAZELLE.

DIRTY SHIRTS

SNARLS

LIT

THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES

MILKY CHANCE's CLEMENS REHBEIN

On day #2 (6/16) CLEVELAND’s SEEING SCARLET, NASHVILLE’s CROCODYLE, and DALLAS’ REMY REILLY performed at FOREST CITY BREWERY. The evening showcases at BEACHLAND featured AKRON, OH teen pop-punk band DETENTION, L.A.’s DEVORA, NEW ZEALAND’s CAPITAL THEATRE, REC HALL, L.A.’s CHAD TEPPER, and L.A.’s lovelytheband with lead singer MITCHY COLLINS giving a huge shout out to THE ORCHARD's SCOTT BURTON for delivering the band's massive breakthrough debut single "broken." BURTON said in all the year's he's been doing promotion he has never had an artist send out so much love on stage during their set. It was a real feel good moment. The performances concluded back at THE LATE NIGHT LOUNGE (MASE BASE) at the RENAISSANCE CLEVELAND HOTEL with KTCL/DENVER's Hometown For The Holidays’ local band winner ELEKTRIC ANIMALS and NEW JERSEY’s THE HAPPY FITS.

SEEING SCARLET

CROCODYLE

REMY REILLY

DETENTION's ELLIOTT CARTER





DEVORA

CAPITAL THEATRE's ADAM STEVENSON

REC HALL's JOHN BARRY

CHAD TEPPER

lovelytheband's MITCHY COLLINS

ELEKTRIC ANIMALS

THE HAPPY FITS

On day #3 (6/17) CLEVELAND's THE SUBLETS opened the lineup at HOUSE OF BLUES followed by CLEVELAND’s JACK HARRIS, L.A.’s ROUXX, NEW YORK CITY’s DON’T BELIEVE IN GHOSTS, ORLANDO, FL’s MAGNOLIA PARK, and NASHVILLE’s COIN.

THE SUBLETS

JACK HARRIS

ROUXX

DON'T BELIEVE IN GHOSTS' STEVE NATHAN

MAGNOLIA PARK

COIN's CHASE LAWRENCE

Radio & Records React

HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX APD/MD DUSTIN CARLSON said, "It was so great being back at THE GATHERING this year! The covid shutdowns reminded us all of the symbiotic relationship between the Alternative format and the live music scene. THE GATHERING is a great opportunity to get us all together and remind us why we’re all here. Huge thanks to the AMPLIFY team for putting this together and for a fantastic time!"

EPITAPH Head Of Promotion EDIE LUNDEEN added, "Once again, the gathering was a success for our artists at EPITAPH. Not only is it the ultimate Alternative showcase for our upcoming bands, it was a great networking opportunity for both CHAD TEPPER and MAGNOLIA PARK to meet radio, music supervisors and press all in one shot. Looking forward to next year!"

Photo Credit: KARA ROBINSON

