Rose

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KNFM (LONESTAR 92) and Classic Rock KBAT/MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX Brand Mgr. ROBB ROSE, who is taking a leave of absence for the month of JULY in order to have heart surgery to replace his aortic valve on FRIDAY (7/8) in DALLAS. ROSE, who also co-hosts mornings on KNFM as "GUNNER," tells ALL ACCESS he hopes to be back at work by AUGUST 1st.

In JANUARY, ROSE scaled back to his current duties from his previous position as Dir. of Content/Operations Dir. for the whole, five-station cluster (NET NEWS 1/10). Send well wishes to him here.

