Last week, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE presented the second installment of RIVER ON THE ROOFTOP 2022. Entertainers hitting the stage at JASON ALDEAN'S KITCHEN + ROOFTOP BAR included 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, EM BEIHOLD, STEPHEN SANCHEZ, and LAWRENCE.

5SOS had to perform as a trio, as band member ASHTON IRWIN didn't make the show. The 27-year old drummer had suffered symptoms of a stroke on the left side of his body, brought on by heat exhaustion during a concert last week in TEXAS and was still resting. The third and final show in the summer series happens on JULY 12, when the station presents KANE BROWN.





L-R: 5 Seconds Of Summer's Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood (Photo credit: Adrianna Casiano)





