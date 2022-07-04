Barbara LaRue

Longtime JERSEY SHORE rock radio midday personality BARBARA LaRUE has passed following a tough year-long fight with cancer.

She rocked the ATLANTIC CITY market on both WMID and WMGM, spent a number of years at Rock WZXL/WILDWOOD and was most recently heard on Classic Rock WCHR-F (105.7 THE HAWK)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN. She began her radio journey at then-Big Band/Nostalgia WRDR-F/EGG HARBOR CITY. ALL ACCESS Hot AC Editor TOM CUNNINGHAM remembered his former 105.7 THE HAWK co-worker, saying, “She was always the coolest person in the room. At station events listeners would light up whenever they got to spend a couple of minutes with her. Her compassion on the air for animals in distress or in need of a home made her a positive force in the many communities that she served.”

She was a longtime advocate for animal rights, and a voice for people who needed a lift up. Fittingly, former colleagues are asked to make a donation to a Farm or Animal Shelter in her name.

