Cochrane

ALPHA MEDIA Country WCCQ/AURORA-JOLIET, IL has shifted LINDSAY COCHRANE's "Life With LINDSEY" daypart show from overnights to nights, effective TODAY (7/5). The show, produced by UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS, has been part of the station's lineup since SEPTEMBER of 2020.

Hosted by radio personality and television actress COCHRANE, the show is delivered to affiliates across the country each weekday as voice tracked segments, allowing affiliates to schedule their own music and to create their own format structure for the show. Former evening host BRANDON JONES shifts to a part-time capacity at WCCQ.

WCCQ PD TODD BOSS said, “After watching LINDSAY build a dedicated audience with our overnight listeners, we are very excited to bring her unique brand of humor, humility and charm to our evening time slot. LINDSAY is always topical and approachable with her listeners and callers. I can't wait to see how far she will go as part of the WCCQ lineup, and of as the host of the morning show, I will miss listening to her on my drive into the station in the early morning hours, but I can always just stay up just to listen.”

Added COCHRANE, “I’m so excited and grateful to TODD BOSS and the whole ALPHA MEDIA team for believing in 'Life with LINDSAY,' and giving me the opportunity to be heard each night as part of a strong radio brand like WCCQ. I can’t wait to connect to the night audience in the WCCQ listening area."

« see more Net News