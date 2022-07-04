Egan

Last week saw a lot of people leaving WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS (NET NEWS 7/1), and there is now news that longtime WESTWOOD ONE Exec. Producer, Content Creator and Curator for WESTWOOD ONE Country Prep BRIAN EGAN has been affected.

As the prep goes away at the end of JULY, so will EGAN's role with WWO. The NASHVILLE-based EGAN will remain with the network until the end of JULY. After that, you can find him at itsbrianegan@gmail.com or (702) 305-6566.

The longtime morning talent and former PD told ALL ACCESS, “I can't thank SUSAN STEPHENS, GEORGE KING and the team enough for the opportunity the last eight years to learn and grow."

EGAN joined CUMULUS in 2014 as Executive Producer for "NASH Nights Live" (NET NEWS 11/20/14), arriving from the PD/morning personality post at Country WKWS (6.1 THE WOLF)/CHARLESTON, WV. Before that, he was co-host of the BEN & BRIAN show at Country KMLE/PHOENIX and Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, DC.

If you are affected by a downsizing, or know those who are, please report it here.

