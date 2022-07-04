Bruno 'Pop N Taco' Falcon (Photo: Facebook)

BRUNO FALCON, the hip-hop dancer and choreographer who became known as POP N TACO from his starring role in "Breakin'," died at his LONG BEACH, CA, home at the age of 58. No cause of death was given, but it was believed to have been a heart attack

The East LA/MEXICAN native was a pioneer n the burgeoning hip-hop dance scene in the '80s and '90s.

FALCON got his big mainstream break as ELECTRO ROCK 1 in the 1984 breakdancing movie, “Breakin,’ ” starring alongside future “Law & Order: SVU” star ICE-T and dancer ADOLFO :SHABBA DOO" QUINONES, who died in 2020 at 65.

FALCON also collaborated with MICHAEL JACKSON and danced in the “Smooth Criminal” music video, for which he reportedly choreographed the now-signature “anti-gravity lean” move.

He also danced for JANET JACKSON, LIONEL RICHIE and CHAKA KHAN and appeared in JACKSON's “Captain EO,” directed by FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA in 1986, followed by 1988’s “Moonwalker.”

FALCON appeared in the less-successful sequel, “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” then in 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” and he choreographed live-action sequences for DON BLUTH’s “Thumbelina” in 1994.

Fellow dancer/choreographer TONI BASIL wrote on social media: “Rest In Peace My long time dear beautiful friend and collaborator over many years — the legendary ground breaking brilliant dancer."

« see more Net News