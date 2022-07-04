David Crosby: Returning To Spotify (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

CROSBY, STILLS & NASH music is back on SPOTIFY.

After NEIL YOUNG requested his music be taken off the streamer because of JOE ROGAN's anti-vax views in JANUARY, DAVID CROSBY, STEPHEN STILLS and GRAHAM NASH followed suit back in FEBRUARY.

In a joint statement. the band members wrote at the time, “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

According to BILLBOARD, the band's music was back on SPOTIFY over the weekend.

The three members will donate streaming proceeds to “COVID-19 charities for at least a month,” according to the report.

YOUNG and JONI MITCHELL both pulled their music catalogs from the streaming service, and have not returned.

DAVID CROSBY and STEPHEN STILLS have both recently sold their music catalogs to IRVING AZOFF's ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP. along with THE BEACH BOYS, NAT KING COLE and LINDA RONSTADT.

