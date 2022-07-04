Travis Barker: Recovering (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

TRAVIS BARKER and wife KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN have taken to social media to express their gratitude and relief over the drummer's emergency hospital visit.

BARKER posted on INSTAGRAM, "I went in for an endoscopy MONDAY feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

BARKER went on to express how incredibly grateful that he's doing much better after intensive treatment.

KOURTNEY posted on INSTAGRAM, "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.

"I am so grateful to GOD for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative," adding thanks to the CEDARS-SINAI doctors in staff. "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside me."

TRAVIS was rushed to the hospital last TUESDAY (6/28), with KOURTNEY soon joining him to be by his side during his ordeal.

