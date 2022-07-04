Ringo Is 82 On July 7th

RINGO STARR and wife BARBARA STARKEY will celebrate the legendary drummer's 82nd birthday on FRIDAY, JULY 7th with family and friends, including current ALL STARRS STEVE LUKATHER, EDGAR WINTER, COLIN JAY, WARREN HAM and GREGG BISSONETTE as well as friends BENMONT TENCH, JIM KELTNER, RICHARD MARX, MATT SORUM, ED BEGLEY JR., LINDA PERRY, DIANE WARREN, ROY JR. and ALEX ORBISON.

That group will gather together in LOS ANGELES for RINGO’s annual PEACE & LOVE BIRTHDAY event, and at NOON (PT) give the traditional “Peace and Love” exclamation. This year, ARTEMIS MUSIC SPACE NETWORK, through the iNTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (ISS) will amplify that message not only to the entire planet but up into EARTH's orbit and to the stars.

RINGO will signal the ARTEMIS MUSIC SPACE NETWORK in HOUSTON to beam his message and music (his 2021 single release “Let’s Change The World” and his “Star Song” -- the music the stars made upon his birth as mapped out by ARTEMIS -- to the iNTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (ISS), where it will orbit around the EARTH, beaming back down messages of peace and love while also traveling out to distant stars.

Prior to this musicians, including LANGHORNE SLIM and SAWYER FREDERICKS, will celebrate RINGO’s music with tribute performances.

The global celebrations continue to be confirmed and so far include 26, beginning in SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and continuing with events in TOKYO and OSAKA, JAPAN, MOSCOW, ATHENS, SWITZERLAND, GERMANY, BARCEOLONA and MADRID, VENICE, LONDON, BUENOS AIRES, SAO PAULO, LIMA, PANAMA CITY, SAN SALVADOR, GUATEMALA, COSTA RICA, NEW YORK CITY, INTERLOCHEN, MI, CLEVELAND, IOWA and LOS ANGELES. This year also sees the first “Peace and Love” celebration in SOUTH AFRICA.

In advance of the 7/7 event, and continuing through JULY 10th, one of the event sponsors, THE BEATLES CHANNEL on SIRIUSXM, will air special programming celebrating the birthday. STARBUCKS will be playing a special RINGO PLAYLIST in over 10,000 locations, and share with cutomers a special Peace & Love message from RINGO at NOON local time at participating locations.

« see more Net News