Logic (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

Hip-hop artist LOGIC has signed to BMG in a multi-album global partnership with the company that combines licensing with marketing and distribution. He was previously signed to UMG's DEF JAM.

LOGIC briefly retired in 2020 before returning in 2021 to release "Vinyl Days," his final studio album with DEF JAM.

SIR ROBERT BRYSON HALL II or simply BOBBY HALL emerged as a star in 2010, accumulating more than six billion streams to date.

His debut album, "Under Pressure," was released in 2014 on DEF JAM. New music is expected "imminenently" by BMG.

LOGIC's 2017 suicide prevention single, "1-800-273-8255" feat. ALESSIA CARA & KHALID received GRAMMY nominations for SONG OF THE YEAR and BEST MUSIC VIDEO.

His fifth full-length album, "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind," hit #1 on the BILLBOARD Top 200 and featured the platinum-selling "Homicide" (ft. EMINEM).

Commented LOGIC, “There’s a lot of bullshit in the music industry. I’m just glad to move on to a place where I can be independent, and respected as an artist, and feel like I’m in control of my career.”

Added BMG SVP/Repertoire & Marketing TIM REID, “As an artist, creator, and entrepreneur, LOGIC is the perfect fit for BMG and we are excited to join forces. He has a unique authenticity that has consistently enabled him to remain among the best in the business.”

Commented BMG EVP/Recorded Music LOS ANGELES DAN GILL, “Our new partnership is an incredible opportunity to begin the next chapter of LOGIC’s career and further expand his brand. Everyone at BMG is well-positioned and prepared to amplify his creative vision and elevate his music to the next level.”

BMG President, Repertoire & Marketing LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK THOMAS SCHERER stated, “BMG is fast becoming the home of more and more established artists departing long-time deals, moving towards independence, and wanting control over their careers.

“BMG has an impeccable team helping artists achieve their goals by not only delivering the highest level of service, but the attention to detail and strategy that sophisticated artists desire.”

LOGIC launched a joint venture label, BOBBYBOY RECORDS, with DEF JAM in 2019, while UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP signed him to an admin deal in MAY 2019.

« see more Net News