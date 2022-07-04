Bill Carroll R.I.P. 2/27/63-7/2/22

ALL ACCESS was deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of longtime record executive BILL CARROLL over the holiday weekend. CARROLL died peacefully in his sleep on JULY 2nd. He was only 59 years old.

CARROLL spent three decades in the music business, most recently as SVP/Promotion at C3 MANAGEMENT. He previously worked at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, VAGRANT, ELEKTRA, and LONDON RECORDS.

C3's DAVE BARBIS said, "I first met BILLY C many years ago at our POLYGRAM RECORDS retreat in LOS ANGELES. We were both rookies at the time heading over on a bus to LAX for a special performance of DAVID BOWIE’s Tin Machine on the tarmac. I remember on the bus he was wearing this mustard looking jacket that looked like a Century 21 realtor blazer. Wasn’t sure what to make of him at first but we started off with a conversation of his favorite bands and why they were so important to him at the time. After seeing his eyes light up talking about music that touched him, I quickly realized he was as genuine a person as they come and was so inspired by his passion we became fast friends from there on.

"BILLY’s wit and infectious humor were second to none but his authenticity was his greatest gift. He cared deeply for his artists, music and of course his many friends. He was as giving and considerate a person that you would ever meet. BILLY over the years was my sounding board and confidant. He was a Sherpa at times helping guide me through the winding steep uphill climbs of life and business. He was one of my best buddies on the planet. He always gave of himself and truly cared about others well-being as people truly felt that care and warmth came from an honest place which is why he was so special to many. He touched so many lives in such a positive way it’s hard to count.

"He got in the music business for all the right reasons and that’s why he was so respected and admired throughout his career.He never enjoyed the limelight as many knew as he just cared about his craft and doing it the right way.

"BILLY C’s way. Thoughts and deepest sympathies to his wife ALICIA, beloved dog ARCHIE and the entire family. He will be dearly missed but his memory will remain with us forever.(maybe just not that yellow blazer)"

C3's JOE GREENWALD said, "This is a hard one to swallow as I don't know anyone that didn't love BILL CARROLL, literally anyone. He was an amazing promo person but he was a 1000X better human being. He radiated kindness and generosity. BILL truly affected almost everyone’s life he touched for the better. His generosity wasn't calculated and he never wanted or expected anything back. He was kind for kindness sake. He was the least egotistical and worried about the glamour of our business person, he just cared if everyone was happy and loving what we did. The stories that are going back and forth are pretty amazing and people reaching out like crazy, almost everyone is in shock but everyone has a great story or anecdote to share.

"BILL was a mentor and boss to me, a coworker later days but most importantly a true friend and literally saved my ass so many times (and so may others I know as well). I tend to get all hotheaded now and then and BILL would always reel me back in, he always knew how to diffuse the situation and treat it from a different angle and he was always always right. He looked after people, he protected people and it all came from a place of goodness. I have too many great memories to list but this pic is right when he started at C3 and to have a team of DAVE BARBIS and BILL CARROLL was just insane and couldn't believe how lucky we were as a company, hence that smile.

DAVE BARBIS, JOE GREENWALD, and BILL CARROLL.

GREENWALD continued, "I quite simply don't know anyone who had a bigger heart ever in our business. I along with his friends and co-workers and truly deeply saddened but also trying to find space to be grateful we had someone as special and unique as BILL in our lives. HP (HOWARD PETRUZIELLO) and I were just talking and we said who could be the new/next BILL and literally there is no one. He was a truly unique soul and he will be deeply missed by all."

REDLIGHT MANAGEMENT's HOWARD PETRUZIELLO added, "Like many, I’m crushed that BILL CARROLL is no longer with us. BILL approached music and promotion passionately and considered it an honor to represent the artists he worked with. He would often say that while we weren’t saving lives, that music is a vital part of enriching people’s lives (including ours) and that we play an important part in connecting them with our artists. BILL was the most generous, selfless person I’ve ever met and so many people, his family, artists, coworkers and myself are better off for having him in our lives. He genuinely loved helping others and it’s not an understatement to say that a lot of folks wouldn’t be where they are today or would’ve had a much rockier path if it was for BILL’s support and guidance.

"He couldn’t care less about the flashy, egotistical aspects of our business (it was jeans, a flannel shirt and boots in the winter, cargo shorts and a t-shirt in the summer for BC). He just wanted to work hard, treat people well, have some fun and spend time at home with ALICIA and their dogs. I cherish the 10+ years we worked together and I miss the deep conversations, turning each other on to great music, sneaking out of the office for wings and beer, his tales about his epic cross country promo runs and the comradery. I join all of you in mourning his passing. Rest in peace, BILL. I love you and will miss you forever."

BARBIS, GREENWALD, PETRUZIELLO, and CARROLL all previously worked together at VIRGIN/CAPITOL.

More thoughts and memories are pouring in on CARROLL's FACEBOOK page

