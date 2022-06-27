Wallen (Photo: John Shearer)

Renewed congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS/REPUBLIC's MORGAN WALLEN and his promotion team for landing the #1 single on the MEDIABASE Country chart again this week with "Wasted On You," which tops the chart for a second consecutive week. As reported last week, the song is now set to impact Top 40 and Hot AC radio beginning JULY 11th.

Much of the rest of Country's Top 5 holds steady, with STONEY CREEK band PARMALEE's "Take My Name" remaining at #2 after having topped the chart two weeks ago. TRIPLE TIGERS' SCOTTY McCREERY holds fast at #3 with a bullet with his "Damn Strait." BIG MACHINE's TIM McGRAW rises from 5-4 with "7500 OBO," and CURB's DYLAN SCOTT rises 6-5 with "NEW TRUCK."

New to the Top 10 this week is CAPITOL's JON PARDI with "Last Night Lonely," which rises from 11-10.

