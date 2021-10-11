Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lizzo New #1; Doja Top 5; Nicky Youre/Dazy Top 10; Post/Doja, Sam Smith Top 15; Kate Bush, Halsey Top 20

* LIZZO takes over the top spot with "About Damn Time”, up 3*-1* and +1040 spins

* DOJA CAT lands another top 5 hit with "Get Into It (Yuh)”, moving 7*-5* and is +1463 spins

* HARRY STYLES is up nearly 1500 spins with "Late Night Talking”, up 10*-8*

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY go top 10, up 14*-10* with "Sunroof" at +1200 spins

* POST MALONE is top 15 with "I Like You (A Happier Song)”, featuring DOJA CAT, up 16*-12* and +1086 spins

* SAM SMITH also goes top 15 with "Love Me More”, up 17*-15*

* KATE BUSH surges into the top 20, up 25*-18* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, up 1823 spins

* HALSEY goes 24*-20* with "So Good”, up 1264 spins

* BEYONCE soars 30*-21* with "Break My Soul" at +2476 spins

* DRAKE has the top debut at 31* with "Massive" - up 1185 spins

* JOJI debuts at 32* with "Glimpse Of Us”, up 1003 spins

Rhythmic: Future Holds Top Spot; Post/Doja, Lil Tjay Top 10; Drake 'Sticky', Beyonce Surge Into Top 15

* FUTURE holds the top spot with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE for a 2nd week

* POST MALONE “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring DOJA CAT goes top 10, up 11*-9* and +713 spins.

* LIL TJAY enters the top 10 as well, moving 12*-10* with "In My Head" at +321 spins

* DRAKE soars 28*-12* and well into the top 15 with "Sticky”, up 1284 spins

* BEYONCE also surges into the top 15 with "Break My Soul”, up 31*-14* and +1216 spins

* BLXST goes top 20, up 21*-20* with "About You" and is +186 spins

* MUNI LONG & SAWEETIE leap 34*-26* with "Baby Boo" and are +276 spins

* DIDDY soars 40*-27* with "Gotta Move On" featuring BRYSON TILLER at +486 spins

* LIL BABY has the top debut at 35* with "In A Minute" at +287 spins

* PHARRELL WILLIAMS debuts at 39* with "Cash In Cash Out”, featuring 21 SAVAGE & TYLER, THE CREATOR, up 266 spins

* KALAN.FRFR (FOR REAL FOR REAL) debuts at 40* with "Popstar"

Urban: Future Holds Top Spot; Lil Durk Top 3; Lil Baby Top 10; Gunna Top 15; Tems Top 20

* FUTURE holds the top spot for a 2nd week at Urban with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE

* LIL DURK goes top 3, rising 4*-3* with "What Happened To Virgil”, up 485 spins

* LIL BABY hits the top 10, up 12*-10* with "In A Minute" - up 456 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA are nearing the top 10 with "F.N.F. (Let's Go”,) rising 15*-11* at +480 spins

* GUNNA goes top 15, up 16*-15* with "Banking On Me"

* TEMS hits the top 20, rising 22*-19* with "Free Mind”, up 223 spins

* BEYONCE vaults 37*-23* with "Break My Soul”, up 821 spins

* DRAKE has the top debut at 32* with "Sticky”, up 801 spins

* DIDDY enters at 39* with "Gotta Move On" featuring BRYSON TILLER

* CARDI B debuts at 40* with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE & LIL DURK

Hot AC: Styles Holds Top Spot; Lizzo Runner Up; Em Beihold Top 3; Kate Bush Top 20

* HARRY STYLES holds the top spot for a 7th week at Hot AC with "As It Was"

* LIZZO is the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "About Damn Time”, up 673 spins

* EM BEIHOLD is top 3 with "Numb Little Bug”, moving 4*-3* and is +308 spins

* SIA leaps 15*-12* with "Unstoppable”, up 362 spins

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY are just outside the top 15, up 18*-16* with "Sunroof" at +518 spins

* KATE BUSH surges into the top 20 with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God,)" up 21*-18* at +780 spins

* BEYONCE has the top debut at 29* with "Break My Soul" at +416 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR and TEDDY SWIMS enter at 37* with "Bad For Me”, up 290 spins

* FITZ & THE TANTRUMS debut at 38* with "Sway" at +147 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH and JUNG KOOK come on at 39* with "Left And Right”, up 217 spins

Active Rock: Three Days New #1; Shinedown, Ozzy Top 10; Eva Under Fire Top 20; Highly Suspect Debut

* THREE DAYS GRACE take over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Lifetime"

* SHINEDOWN go top 10, up 12*-8* with "Daylight”, up 158 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE is top 10 in his second week, up 19*-10* with "Patient Number 9”, featuring JEFF BECK, and +546 spins

* EVA UNDER FIRE enters the top 20, up 24*-20* with "Blow”, up 87 spins

* HIGHLY SUSPECT score a big debut at 29* with "Natural Born Killer" at +212 spins

Alternative: Boywithuke Hold Top Spot; Panic! Runner Up; Maneskin Top 3; Imagine Dragons Top 5; My Chemical Romance Top 10

* BOYWITHUKE hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Toxic"

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO are the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Viva Las Vengeance”, up 121 spins

* MANESKIN surge into the top 3 with "SUPERMODEL”, up 6*-3*

* A big week for IMAGINE DRAGONS as "Bones" rises 10*-4* as they are +130 spins

* MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE are top 10 with "The Foundations Of Decay”, rising 11*-10*

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS go top 15 with "Ramon Ayala”, up 16*-13* and are +125 spins

* KATE BUSH goes top 15, up 17*-14* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God”,) up 165 spins

* MAGGIE ROGERS goes top 20 with "Want Want”, climbing 26*-20* and +234 spins

* METRIC has the lone debut at 40* with "All Comes Crashing"

Triple A: Arcade Fire Hold Top Spot; Jack Johnson Runner Up; Bob Moses Top 3; Vance Joy, Mt. Joy Top 5

* ARCADE FIRE spend a 2nd week at #1 with "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)"

* JACK JOHNSON is the new runner up with "One Step Ahead”, moving 5*-2*

* BOB MOSES go top 3, up 4*-3* with "Love Brand New"

* VANCE JOY enters the top 5, rising 8*-4* with "Clarity"

* MT. JOY also go top 5 with "Lemon Tree”, moving 7*-5*

* PHOENIX go top 10, rising 11*-9* with "Alpha Zulu"

* SHARON VAN ETTEN also hits the top 10, up 12*-10* with "Mistakes"

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHTSWEATS enter the top 15, moving 17*-15* with "I'm On Your Side"

* MANESKIN debut at 30* with "SUPERMODEL"

* PHOENIX surge 17*-11* with "Alpha Zulu”, rising 77 spins

* MILKY CHANCE go top 20, up 22*-20* with "Synchronize"

* KATE BUSH debuts at 27* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God”,) up 61 spins

* METRIC enters at 30* with "All Comes Crashing"

« see more Net News