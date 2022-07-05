Coming Oct. 4

Registration has opened up and speakers have been announced for PODCAST DAY 24 on OCTOBER 4, 2022 in SYDNEY, LONDON and NEW YORK.

Speakers for the worldwide event include HOT GIRLS PODCAST Editor, DJ and host ALEXANDRA HEARTH, THE LOG BOOKS co-producers TASH WALKER and SHIVANI DAVE, STUFF THE BRITISH STOLE's MARC FENNELL, ABC's Religion & Ethics Editor SCOTT STEPHENS, EQUITY MATES' ALEC RENEHAN and SASCHA KELLY, ARN's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK AUSTRALIA COREY LAYTON, ACAST AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND HENRIK ISAKSSON, ABC's ALEX BILBIE-CLARKE and SCOTT SPARK, SOUNDS PROFITABLE's TOM WEBSTER and BRYAN BARLETTA, TRITON DIGITAL CEO JOHN RUSSO and MAGNIFICENT NOISE's ERIC NUZUM.

PODCAST DAY 24 and RADIODAYS EUROPE's PETER NIEGEL commented, "We can’t wait to join together the podcast communities across the world for another 24 hour event. This year we are pleased to announce that each event will be in-person in SYDNEY, LONDON and NEW YORK. This is really going to be special as we have had to wait to hold PODCAST DAY 24 as an event where we can once again bring podcasters together. Worldwide, the line-up is going to be special with some exciting surprises for everyone!"

You can get more information and register here.

