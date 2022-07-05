Goldberg (Photo: Twitter)

HANK GOLDBERG, a longtime MIAMI sports talk radio host and ESPN fixture, has died. GOLDBERG was 82 and had been battling kidney disease. He died MONDAY in LAS VEGAS on his 82nd birthday.

For nearly 30 years, GOLDBERG hosted radio shows in MIAMI at WIOD-A and WQAM-A. Most recently, GOLDBERG had been working at CBS SPORTS HQ and SPORTSLINE.

See more on GOLDBERG from CBS SPORTS here.

« see more Net News