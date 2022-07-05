Upcoming NuVooDoo Media Webinars

NUVOODOO MEDIA is helping you prepare for NIELSEN's new wearable monitoring technology with upcoming seminars. Data from NUVOODOO MEDIA's robust new RPS (RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY) will be featured in three upcoming live webinar sessions.

The first of three live sessions of our presentation is set for TUESDAY, JULY 19 at 1pm EDT. Additional sessions are scheduled for MONDAY, JULY 25, and WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. The live sessions allow NUVOODOO MEDIA to answer questions from attendees.

You can register here. See more from NUVOODOO MEDIA here.

