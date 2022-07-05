New Baseball Feature Offered

HRN MEDIA NETWORKS has a new daily baseball feature hosted by former major leaguer CARLOS BAERGA. ARE YOU READY TO PLAY BALL WITH CARLOS BAERGA AND LEGENDS FROM YESTERDAY AND TODAY is a 90-second feature with player interviews and analytics.

BAERGA, a three-time All-Star, is best known for his eight seasons with the CLEVELAND INDIANS.

HRN MEDIA NETWORKS Pres. CLARK LOGAN commented, "CARLOS is an energetic and dynamic sports figure, who will entertain listeners. Baseball is the most popular American sport among Hispanics, and CARLOS’s insights about the game and the top-name players that will join him will engage sports fans."

BAERGA added, "“I am excited to launch my Hispanic radio career with the HRN NETWORK and talk about my favorite topic… baseball. Listeners will get behind-the-scenes stories from the elite players we’re going to have on as guests. I can’t wait to get started."

GAME ON MEDIA SOLUTIONS Managing Partner CHUCK BORTNICK said, "“HRN NETWORK is known across the Hispanic radio community for its quality programming. CARLOS was very impressed with CLARK, JIMMY and the entire HRN team. GOMS is very excited and pleased that we can begin developing CARLOS’s audio brand with HRN”.

For more information on the new daily baseball feature, reach out to JIMMY PEREZ at (786) 282-8472 or jimmy.perez@genmediapartners.com.





