Coming To Key West

OHWOOK! PRODUCTIONS has released the first round of artists to perform at the SIXTH ANNUAL MILE 0 FEST in KEY WEST, FL, JANUARY 24th – 28th, 2023. Artists set to play the event include RANDY ROGERS BAND, WADE BOWEN, MORGAN WADE, SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS, PAT GREEN, JACK INGRAM, SUNNY SWEENEY, IAN MUNSICK and more.

“The fact that we’re coming into the sixth year of this festival is really astounding, but this reality is not owed to some secret sauce or a stroke of luck,” said MILE 0 FEST Founder/CEO KYLE CARTER. “Our history of success is due to three simple elements . . . Incredible fans, the greatest bands and artists and one world-class destination city.”

Festival packages and passes will go on sale JULY 8th at 10a (ET). Get more information here.

« back to Net News