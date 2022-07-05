Bring Your Floatie

The DIVE MOTEL in NASHVILLE will be the site of a fundraiser/pool party hosted by NASHVILLE-based COUNTRY LUAU SPIRITS on behalf of MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) and its BEN EYESTONE FUND, two nonprofit organizations that provide healthcare and diagnostic advocacy to musicians. The event is scheduled for SUNDAY, JULY 10th at 12p (CT). MHA’s founder and CEO, TATUM HAUCK ALLSEP, will be in attendance to share the organizations’ missions.

Tickets cost $40 ($30 after 4p), with $5 being donated to the BEN EYESTONE FUND. They will be available for purchase at the pool entrance. Additional details can be found here.

