Danny & Dusty

AUDACY's News-Talk/Sports KFXX-A (THE FAN)/PORTLAND has hired DANNY MARANG as the new midday co-host. He will join longtime station host DUSTY HARRAH on DANNY AND DUSTY, weekdays from 12p to 3:00p (PT) effective immediately.

MARANG is a 10-year PORTLAND media veteran who also hosts JACKED RAMSAYS, a PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS-focused podcast alongside 1080 THE FAN morning show host BRANDON SPRAGUE. MARANG previously served as host of TRAIL BLAZERS pregame and postgame shows on NBC SPORTS NORTHWEST and a writer for SB NATION website “Blazers Edge.”

SVP/MM, AUDACY PORTLAND KIM MARTINEZ said, “DANNY brings a rich breadth of experience covering this area’s sports scene, and we’re pleased to team him up with DUSTY HARRAH for the launch of a brand-new midday show. Together, DANNY AND DUSTY will deliver fresh, entertaining and informative content to carry our listeners through their workdays.”

Marang added, “To be able to work at 1080 THE FAN is the culmination of over a decade of blood, sweat and tears. That I get this opportunity isn’t lost on me – but that I get this opportunity with DUSTY and a host of others that I’ve known and worked with or alongside for so long really is something I never thought possible. I can’t wait to see what we can build together.”

