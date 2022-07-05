JusNik

MEDIACO R&B WBLS/NEW YORK has named JUSNIK the new PM Drive Host on the station. The BROOKLYN-born, QUEENS-raised JUSNIK (Formerly known as NUYORK) was most recently the PD and host of the MIDDAY KICKBACK on SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WBHJ (95.7 JAMS)/BIRMINGHAM, AL.

JUSNIK said, “I’m humbled and elated to return home to NEW YORK. I have always dreamed of coming back home. But, to work with a heritage station is the ultimate dream. And now that dream has become a reality!”

WBLS PD CYNTHIA SMITH said, “We’re pleased to have JUSNIK join the WBLS family, her down-to-earth nature makes us all feel right at home.”

SVP/Programming PIO FERRO added, "JUSNIK brings a proven and exciting skillset to WBLS. Her vibrant and exhilarating personality is going to shine in the afternoons.”

« see more Net News