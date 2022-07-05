Hamilton

AUDACY appoints MARK HAMILTON as Brand Manager of Adult Hits KITS (105.3 DAVE FM) and Alternative KNRK (94.7 ALTERNATIVE PORTLAND/PORTLAND, OR.

“Since DAVE FM launched in OCTOBER, MARK has successfully led the station’s initial programming charge, and we’re thrilled to officially expand his role as brand manager," said AUDACY/SAN FRANCISCO & PORTLAND RVP & Market Manager STACEY KAUFFMAN.

It's full circle to KITS and KNRK for HAMILTON. He started at KITS in 1988 as APD/middays at then-Alternative LIVE 105. HAMILTON first joined KNRK in 1995 and had programmed KNRK until national programming changes were implemented in 2020. He will continue to serve as OM of the AUDACY/PORTLAND cluster. HAMILTON has been programming Adult Hits KYCH (97.1 CHARLIE)/PORTLAND since 2010.

AUDACY/PORTLAND SVP & Market Manager KIM MARTINEZ said, "We’re equally as excited to have him return to 94/7 as Brand Manager in PORTLAND and have him implement his leadership and expertise to bolster KNRK."

"I’m so excited for this opportunity in both markets,” said HAMILTON. "Let’s go!"

