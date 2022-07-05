ALL ACCESS knows of a major market morning co-host position for the right person. Applicants should be smart, curious, funny, prepped and eager to share their life on the air, as well as a good conversationalist. Strong social media experience is vital. Country experience is helpful, but not necessary---but a passion for the music is important!

Sound like you? If so, send your package, including aircheck, to ALL ACCESS' NASHVILLE Bureau Chief PHYLLIS STARK here, who will pass them along to the hiring programmer.

