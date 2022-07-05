Jordan

NICK JORDAN has been named APD/afternoon host for iHEARTMEDIA Country WNCB (B93.9)/RALEIGH, effective immediately. JORDAN will report to iHEARTMEDIA RALEIGH VP/Programming TREVOR MORINI, and SVP/Programming for CHARLOTTE and RALEIGH A.J.

JORDAN brings more than six years of experience to his new role. He most recently served as afternoon host and Digital Content Asst. for Top 40 WDJQ (Q92)/CANTON, OH. His resume also includes time as on-air talent for Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95.1)/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX. In his new role, he assumes some of the duties of former B93.9 PD CARSON BLACKLEY BLAKE, who departed in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/3).

“From the first time I spoke to NICK about this position, I knew we found someone special,” said MORINI. “His passion for community-driven radio and eagerness to get out in front of our listeners and clients is going to take B93.9 to new heights!”

“We are extremely pleased to have NICK join the team,” said A.J. “His passion for music and entertainment is like no other, and I am thrilled about what he will bring to the RALEIGH community as we build the next chapter of B93.9.”

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to work for such an amazing company,” said JORDAN. “I can’t wait to be part of the continued growth of B93.9, while working alongside some of the most talented people in the business. Thanks to the entire iHEARTMEDIA senior leadership team for this opportunity. I am excited for what we have in store.”

