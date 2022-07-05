Updated Name

In 2002, forty-six men and women met and formed CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS. Over this past year, the CMB Board of Directors considered where culture and technology was going, while recognizing that radio is continuing to adapt.



At the close of the Momentum 2022 radio conference (6/1-3), CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS made the announcement that it was transitioning to CMB+, a name that represents growth.



Executive Director MICHELLE YOUNKMAN shared, “This change includes so many things. Today, collectively, we are more than broadcasters - content is being delivered in multiple, relevant ways. CMB+ represents forward-thinking while keeping our mission at the forefront of everything we do. Throughout the rest of the year, CMB will be morphing into CMB+. By the time we reach our 21st anniversary, CMB+ will be fully integrated, and we are enthusiastic about the future."

« see more Net News