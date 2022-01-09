Free Q3 Podcast: Show Me The Money

LOYD FORD from RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS (RPC) and ALEC DRAKE from DRAKE MEDIA GROUP in DALLAS will co-host a free, sales-focused event about bringing ideas and opportunities to increase revenue in Q3 and for the rest of 2022. This live event will be a podcast episode available anywhere on-demand beginning JULY 8th.

This is a real-world event from people with boots on the ground right now in local radio markets, and will feature AUDACY ST. LOUIS SVP/Market Manager BECKY DOMYAN, as well as CUMULUS' DONNA BAKER, Regional VP over KANSAS CITY and TOPEKA.

DRAKE said, “We host this event quarterly and powerful ideas come out of it that you can put to work in your market starting the next day. It’s free. This isn’t us selling you something. We are giving this away. So, if you are responsible for revenue, come get more.”

FORD added, “If you know me, you know I encourage local radio. And you don’t have to listen live. Just look up THE ENCOURAGERS THE RADIO RALLY podcast (on APPLE, AUDIBLE, SPOTIFY or almost anywhere you get your podcasts). Our podcast is free. Check it out yourself and share this with others who are responsible for local radio revenue.”

