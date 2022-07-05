Silverstein

TURNER MEDIA GROUP Country WZBB (B 99.9)/MARTINSVILLE, VA's has won the VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Award for “Best Promotion Small Market.” The winners were announced at the 85th annual VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS AWARDS on JUNE 24th in VIRGINIA BEACH.

The winning promotion was the "Me & My Grill Friend Photo Contest." It invited listeners to upload a photo of themselves and their grill for a chance to win a new grill and a beef package, with over $200 of products. The photo with the most votes won. The promotion added more than 700 new members to the station's database.

WZBB Promotions Dir. SHEILA SILVERSTEIN was applauded for her efforts by TURNER MEDIA GROUP’s ERIC TURNER, who said, "When we first started planning for our summer promotions, I remember SHEILA saying, 'I’ve got a good one all set up and ready to go ...' Boy, did she ever – it was the talk of the town all summer long. We are blessed to have such a great talent running promotions in small market radio. "

