Luke Bryan Is Most Added At Country Radio This Week With 'Country On'
July 6, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "Country On." The song nets 91 first-week adds among MEDIABASE stations, and debuts at #32 on the MEDIABASE Country chart.
The song was written by DAVID FRASIER, STYLES HAURY, MARK NESLER and MITCH OGLESBY, and features former LYRIC STREEY RECORDS artist SARAH BUXTON on background vocals.