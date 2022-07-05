Most Added

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "Country On." The song nets 91 first-week adds among MEDIABASE stations, and debuts at #32 on the MEDIABASE Country chart.

The song was written by DAVID FRASIER, STYLES HAURY, MARK NESLER and MITCH OGLESBY, and features former LYRIC STREEY RECORDS artist SARAH BUXTON on background vocals.

« see more Net News