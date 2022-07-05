Free Webinar On Cover Song Licensing

The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (The MLC) and EASY SONG LICENSING are partnering to present a free webinar titled “Cover Song Licensing in the MMA Era” on TUESDAY, JULY 12th at 2p (CT). The 60 minute webinar will cover an in-depth discussion and Q&A session that explores the landscape of cover song licensing since passage of the Music Modernization Act of 2018 (MMA).

Participants who want to record and perform cover songs to raise their artistic profile and build a fanbase will learn important details such as what constitutes a cover song, the potential streams of income that are available and how to register a cover song correctly, to ensure that they properly recognize rights holders and creators for their original works.

Click here for more info on the free webinar.





