Steven Goldstein's 'Why It's Important To Visualize Your Podcast Audience' In This Week's AM/FM Podcast Column
by Charese Frugé
July 6, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
If you work in podcasting, it can be difficult to visualize how big your audience is. Sitting in a recording studio, or these days in the laundry room or closet, it can be easy to lose track of the size and value of the audience. GOLDSTEIN says, regardless if your audience is a group of 2,000, 10,000, or 50,000 people, listeners look like. "When you see how big your following is and think about them right in front of you, it changes how you prep," he says. And that's a good thing. Read more about it in this week's AM/FM Podcast.