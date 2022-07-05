Goldstein

If you work in podcasting, it can be difficult to visualize how big your audience is. Sitting in a recording studio, or these days in the laundry room or closet, it can be easy to lose track of the size and value of the audience. GOLDSTEIN says, regardless if your audience is a group of 2,000, 10,000, or 50,000 people, listeners look like. "When you see how big your following is and think about them right in front of you, it changes how you prep," he says. And that's a good thing. Read more about it in this week's AM/FM Podcast.





« see more Net News