New Venture

The former COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPYO (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO morning duo of DANIE AND KEVIN have launched a podcast on YOUTUBE in video form and available JULY 13th on APPLE, GOOGLE, iHEART, SPOTIFY, and wherever podcasts are heard. DANIE And KEVIN will release fresh podcast episodes every WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY.

More good news for them, over the holiday weekend they hosted their own JULY 4TH holiday mix that aired on iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WTKS-W283AN (104.5 THE BEAT)/ORLANDO.

PD D. STRONG said, “I’ve had my eyes on them for a while and when I found out they were available, I knew I had to get them on THE BEAT. They represent the culture, and the chemistry between them is a match made perfect for the airwaves.”

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Agent/Syndicator GARY BERNSTEIN added, “Their popular radio show recently ended abruptly in ORLANDO (NET NEWS 3/29) as a result of the station sale-- leaving thousands of loyal listeners unhappy and unfulfilled with the available offerings. Their podcasts will also have their creative radio bits like “The Birthday Song” and “Preach The Meme” that were favorites on their radio show, plus they will give an in depth real look into what’s happening in their lives."

For radio affiliation or syndication, contact GARY BERNSTEIN at (508) 245-1776 or gary@oceanictradewinds.com.

