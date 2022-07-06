Barker (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that former file-sharing platform, LIMEWIRE, which has relaunched as a collectibles marketplace, has rolled out its first NFT collection. Artist TRAVIS BARKER has released an NFT collection via LIMEWIRE. The collection features behind-the scenes footage of BARKER working in the studio. Purchases of the NFTs will also unlock BARKER tracks for buyers.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.





