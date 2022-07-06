Scott (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

TRAVIS SCOTT, whose NOVEMBER 2021 ASTROWORLD show in HOUSTON saw 10 people killed and more than 25 injured, paused a 4TH OF JULY show on NEW YORK's CONEY ISLAND to admonish the members of the crowd for climbing on a lighting structure. SCOTT and ASTROWORLD producers face numerous lawsuits over the NOVEMBER 2021 tragedy in HOUSTON.

After seeing fans making their way up the lighting structure, and security working to get concertgoers down, SCOTT paused his performance and urged the fans to get off of the structure. When the fans climbed off the lighting truss, SCOTT asked front row concertgoers packed at the front of the stage to take two steps back before he restarted the show.

The NEW YORK POST has more.

