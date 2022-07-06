More Details Coming

PODCAST MOVEMENT 22 is nearing. The AUGUST 23-26 event at SHERATON DALLAS features "CRIMINAL" creator and host PHOEBE JUDGE as a keynote speaker and will unveil more speakers on JUNE 15.

A few of the opening day events are the VERITONE ONE BADGE PICKUP PARTY beginning at 3pm with the PODCAST MOVEMENT 22 KICKOFF PARTY at 9p. A PODCAST MOVEMENT 22 schedule is available here.

To get yourself or your team registered, visit here.

