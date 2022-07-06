-
SiriusXM To Debut A Special Installment Of 'Obsessive Comedy Disorder: Boomers - The Gilbert Gottfried Is Dead Special'
July 6, 2022 at 8:29 AM (PT)
SIRIUSXM is honoring the late GILBERT GOTTFRIED, who died on APRIL 12, with a special installment of its audio documentary series, "OBSESSIVE COMEDY DISORDER: BOOMERS". Hosted by DAN PASTERNACK and PAUL PROVENZA, "THE GILBERT GOTTFRIED IS DEAD SPECIAL" features a long-form interview with GOTTFRIED recorded in FEBRUARY 2020.
The special premieres today (7/6) at 5p EDT on SIRIUSXM's COMEDY GREATS channel 94.