SIRIUSXM is honoring the late GILBERT GOTTFRIED, who died on APRIL 12, with a special installment of its audio documentary series, "OBSESSIVE COMEDY DISORDER: BOOMERS". Hosted by DAN PASTERNACK and PAUL PROVENZA, "THE GILBERT GOTTFRIED IS DEAD SPECIAL" features a long-form interview with GOTTFRIED recorded in FEBRUARY 2020.

The special premieres today (7/6) at 5p EDT on SIRIUSXM's COMEDY GREATS channel 94.

