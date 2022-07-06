-
KOKE/Austin To Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Live Broadcast Tomorrow
by Phyllis Stark
July 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM (PT)
AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Country KOKE-K253AN/AUSTIN will mark it's 10th anniversary with a live broadcast from local venue BROKEN SPOKE TOMORROW (7/7) from 3-7p (CT). The station's Operations Dir., ERIC RAINEY, morning host BOB COLE, and entertainment reporter (and ALL ACCESS contributor) JIMMY CARTER will celebrate "A Decade Of KOKE-FM," reflecting on the station's first decade and interviewing some surprise guests
Listeners are invited to join them for cake, followed by the evening's show with BROKEN SPOKE resident artist TYLOR BRANDON,
Along with celebrating its 10th birthday, the station will also take time out to help GINNY WHITE PEACOCK, daughter of BROKEN SPOKE owner JAMES WHITE. She is recovering from multiple amputations caused by a rare toxic shock infection, and her medical bills are piling up. Donate here.