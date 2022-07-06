-
KRSK (105.1 The Buzz)/Portland's 'Service Pet For A Vet' Campaign Raises Over $25,000
by Tom Cunningham
July 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM (PT)
AUDACY Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ)/PORTLAND recently raised over $25,000 as part of the station’s 2nd annual “Service Pet For A Vet” initiative.
Morning show co-hosts LIZ & MIKE joined forces with NORTHWEST BATTLE BUDDIES, as the fundraiser collected monies to both adopt and train a service dog for a local veteran battling PTSD.
LIZ & MIKE said, “Seeing the community come together for such a great cause made us ugly cry. With times so tough it was moving to see so many people give what they could.”