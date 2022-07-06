Liz & Mike

AUDACY Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ)/PORTLAND recently raised over $25,000 as part of the station’s 2nd annual “Service Pet For A Vet” initiative.

Morning show co-hosts LIZ & MIKE joined forces with NORTHWEST BATTLE BUDDIES, as the fundraiser collected monies to both adopt and train a service dog for a local veteran battling PTSD.

LIZ & MIKE said, “Seeing the community come together for such a great cause made us ugly cry. With times so tough it was moving to see so many people give what they could.”

