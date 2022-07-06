With Bonus Content

Podcaster MARC MARON and independent podcast company, ACAST are rolling out new content and goodies for fans of the podcast, WTF WITH MARC MARON. Fans can now sign up for WTF+, powered by ACAST+, which gives subscribers weekly bonus episodes, ad break-free listening on back-catalog episodes and more. WTF+ subscribers can access those benefits across any supported listening app of their choice.

WTF+ offers two different subscription tiers. Details are available here.

MARON commented, "After nearly 13 years making WTF, I wanted to give fans even more ways to get involved with the podcast. I couldn’t think of a better partner to have than ACAST, because they allow my fans to access this content across many different platforms."

WTF WITH MARC MARON Producer BRENDAN MCDONALD added, "Teaming up with ACAST gives us the creative control to bring our fans more benefits than ever, on our own terms. We can’t wait to unlock fan-favorite episodes and bring listeners new content — on every podcast platform."

ACAST/Creator Network SVP VERONIKA TAYLOR said, "WTF is using ACAST+ to give audiences a front-row seat to one of the most beloved podcasts in the world. It’s been a pleasure helping MARC and BRENDAN upgrade their podcast offering, unlock new revenue streams, and form deeper connections with their most loyal fans.”

