The Winner In 2022 Reader's Choice

HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE, MD has won “Best Radio Station” in the “BALTIMORE SUN’s Best 2022 Reader’s Choice” contest. The SUN’s annual contest invites readers to nominate and vote for the region’s most prominent public figures, media/entertainment companies, academic institutions, and lifestyle brands.

98 ROCK President/GM DAN JOERRES said, “All of us at 98 ROCK are honored to have been chosen as BALTIMORE’s Best radio station. Our staff is committed to our listeners and will continue to deliver the best music and entertainment for many years to come.”

98 ROCK and the winners from all categories, will be featured in the “Best 2022 Reader’s Choice” online feature and in the JULY 10th print edition of the BALTIMORE SUN.

