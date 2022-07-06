-
WHHL (Hot 104.1)/St. Louis To Debut 'The Home Team' Morning Show
by Sam Weaver
July 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
AUDACY Urban WHHL (HOT 104.1)/ST. LOUIS will launch “THE HOME TEAM,” morning show starring ST. LOUIS natives SHORTY DA PRINCE, BRITTISH WILLIAMS, and ANDREW CALDWELL on JULY 11th.
AUDACY/ST. LOUIS SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN said, “We’re proud to bring together three immensely talented individuals to create a new morning show catered to the ST. LOUIS community. This cast brings a combination of experience, entertainment, content, and celebrity status to ST. LOUIS. This is going to re-energize the market and reinvigorate ST. LOUIS radio.”
DA PRINCE began his radio career at KATZ-FM/ST. LOUIS at 12 years old. His resume includes WGPR/DETROIT, WKYS/WASHINGTON DC, WENZ/CLEVELAND, and for years hosted BET’s 106 AND PARK. In addition, he's a recording artist and the creator of the “STL FEST” musical festival.
WILLIAMS is a radio/television personality, influencer, and currently stars in the VH1 TV show BASKETBALL WIVES.
CALDWELL aka MR. DELIVERT is a social media influencer and gained national attention in 2018 when his CHURCH video went viral.