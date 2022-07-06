Comments On Proposed Fee Hike

NAB has filed comments with the FCC regarding their proposed regulatory fees for Fiscal Year 2022. In early JUNE, NAB expressed grave concern about the FCC's proposal to subject local radio broadcasters to a 13% increase in regulatory fees from last fiscal year. (NET NEWS 6/3)

In its filed comments, NAB urged the FCC to:

· Ensure its methodology to properly account for the benefits received by the payor by the Commission's activities;

· Refrain from holding broadcasters responsible for costs associated with the Commission's broadband work;

· Reallocate broadband-related costs among fee payors that benefit from the FCC’s broadband activities; and

· Consider increasing the de minimis fee amount.

The NAB's complete filed comments are available here.

