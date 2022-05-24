More Charitable Contributions On The Way

BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL helped to raise over $120,000 for its local and national nonprofit partners with its third event, MAY 13th-15th. The focus of the event was to support the local community and the protection of beaches and oceans. BEACHLIFE’s MAY 2022 nonprofits included: HEAL THE BAY, SURFRIDER FOUNDATION, THE REDONDO BEACH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, THE REDONDO BEACH POLICE FOUNDATION, LIFE ROLLS ON, WALK WITH SALLY, THE SOUTH BAY PARKLAND CONSERVANCY, THE WYLAND FOUNDATION and THE ROB MACHADO FOUNDATION.

BEACHLIFE hopes to raise even more funds for its nonprofit partners in the future. Preparations are currently underway for the first inaugural BEACHLIFE RANCH event (NET NEWS 5/24), SEPTEMBER 16th-18th, which will feature Americana and country music by THE LUMINEERS, DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES, DIERKS BENTLEY, BRANDI CARLILE, WILCO and more. For BEACHLIFE RANCH, the nonprofit mission and focus will be slightly different than for BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL. BEACHLIFE RANCH is dedicated to working with local and national nonprofits focused on the protection and well being of our veterans, community and country, and will highlight a few veterans and military support organizations as well as local community support organizations.

Festival co-founder ROB LISSNER commented, ”Each year our goal is to shine a light on these amazing nonprofit organizations and help make a greater financial impact to support the worthy causes they represent. It’s amazing to see how our program has evolved in just a few years with more brands and the community leaning in to help make a difference. The good news is that we’re just getting started.”

