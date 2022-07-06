Lopez

PUERTO RICAN boy band MENUDO was formed back in 1977 and lasted until 2009, dominating the Hispanic pre-teen and teen markets, and selling more records than BTS and ONE DIRECTION combined. The formula of introducing new talent as older talent graduated from the group distinguished MENUDO from every boy band since.

After 12 years of dormancy, the iconic brand is returning to the world stage with a global talent search for the new MENUDO, led by actor/television host MARIO LOPEZ, who commented, "Like so many people across the globe, I grew up as a huge MENUDO fan. I am so excited and honored to be part of bringing this iconic LATIN boy band back to the world!"

Auditions for talent between the ages of 12 and 16 will begin online this JULY, followed by live auditions in various cities starting in SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, on SEPTEMBER 17. Once the kickoff has been launched, entrants can use an audition app to upload their video performances. Highlight videos will be hosted on MENUDO streaming platforms, where viewers can comment on and share their favorite contestants.

Industry veteran ANGEL ZAMORA will oversee the project, working with LOPEZ and MENUDO PRODUCTIONS CEO PAUL TARNOPOL, who said, "By utilizing social media, the Metaverse, and A.I., MENUDO will connect with fans in ways unimaginable just a decade ago. More importantly, our management team is committed to the safety, well-being, and financial security of each-and-every member of MENUDO. This is what we mean by 'A New Beginning'."





« back to Net News