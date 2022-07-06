Goldish

PR Firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted ERICA GOLDISH to Account Executive for the company. She was previously a Junior Account Executive. She joined SHORE FIRE in 2021 and immediately made an impact across a wide variety of projects, including working with artists like TROMBONE SHORTY and St. PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES, JUDY COLLINS and RICK ASTLEY - innovative NFT platform ONEOF and more. She has also worked closely with 2022 GRAMMY AWARD winners ESPERANZA SPALDING (Best Jazz Vocal Album for Songwrights Apothecary Lab), RHIANNON GIDDENS (Best Folk Album for They’re Calling Me Home) and ANGELIQUE KIDJO (Best Global Music Album for Mother Nature).

Director/Publicity CHRIS TAILLIE said, “ERICA has been such an important member of my team since her first day at SHORE FIRE. I admire her poise, tenacity and creativity, and those values have led to many major contributions to our client campaigns. I’m looking forward to her thriving in her new role.”





