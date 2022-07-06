QL

AUDACY's Top 40 WFBC (B93.7)/GREENVILLE,SC, has hired QL for Nights. He'll be heard weeknights from 7p to 11p (ET), effective immediately. QL will continue as afternoon drive host on GREENVILLE sister station Hip Hop WFBC-HD2 (96.3 The Block).

QL has over eight years of on-air experience and is the afternoon drive host for 96.3 THE BLOCK. QL is a proud PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY INC. member and is committed to community activism, ambassadorship and excellence.

SVP/Market Manager, AUDACY SOUTH CAROLINA, STEVE SINICROPI said, “QL is a star in PM drive on THE BLOCK. He works hard and loves what he does, and our team, listeners, and clients are fans and want more. We think he'll also be a listening magnet on B93.7 at night.”

QL added, “This is a dream come true. Who didn’t listen to B93.7 growing up? To see where my brand is going is HUGE. Thank you, Upstate, for the support. I look forward to hanging out with the Upstate every weeknight.”

