Scibilia

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed NASHVILLE songwriter, artist and producer MARC SCIBILIA to an exclusive, global publishing agreement. SCIBILIA has written songs that have been released by a diverse range of artists, including singer/songwriter BEN RECTOR, pop artist LENNON STELLA, and rappers JIM JONES and RICK ROSS. His #1 hit with superstar DJ Robin Schulz, “Unforgettable,” has been certified Gold and is currently boasting more than 75 million streams on Spotify alone.

As an artist, SCIBILIA’s music has garnered more than 200 million streams across digital platforms. His songs featured in countless Film & TV placements on shows across ABC, NBC, Fox and ESPN. SCIBILIA’s songs have also been synced in ad campaigns for HERSHEY'S, GOOGLE, CADILLAC and more.

Director/A&R at UMPG NASHVILLE ROXY KING said, “MARC has put in the work to create music and relationships that are unparalleled. I’m confident that MARC’s talent, coupled with UMPG’s hands-on, global approach, will cause big waves throughout NASHVILLE and the music industry at-large.”

SCIBILIA added, “I’m thrilled to be joining the UMPG family for the next chapter of my career. In just the first few months, the team has proven to be a powerful force in opening doors and finding new opportunities for my music.”

« see more Net News