Lanois

Multi-GRAMMY AWARD winner DANIEL LANOIS has announced he will bring his catalogue and future work to BMG. BMG’s catalogue team will take on responsibility for all but one of LANOIS’s 13 solo albums, while his first new album under the arrangement will be PLAYER, PIANO, set to be released by BMG’s label for adventurous contemporary music, Modern Recordings, on SEPTEMBER 23rd.

BMG EVP Global Repertoire FRED CASIMIR said, “DANIEL LANOIS is a sonic alchemist whose own work showcases the very best of his art, loved and admired by the artist community and fans around the world. We are delighted he has chosen BMG as his label home.”

LANOIS said, “There’s a race to be louder and brighter in the piano world that makes the instrument feel harsh and brittle to my ear. I decided that if I was going to make a piano record, I wanted it to sound like recordings from the ‘40s and ’50s, back when the piano was soft and beautiful.”

SVP Modern Recordings CHRISTIAN KELLERSMANN added, "As in everything he does, DANIEL makes the familiar new and the new familiar. It is an extraordinary work which is perfectly aligned with Modern Recording’s mission to push the boundaries of music.”





« see more Net News